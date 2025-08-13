Imogen Banks, Brett Popplewell among the speakers for CinefestOZ industry program

Kindling Pictures’ Imogen Banks and Fremantle Media’s Brett Popplewell will be joined by international producers Genevieve Hofmeyr and Jon Kuyper for next month’s CinefestOZ industry program.

Held September 4 and 5 in Busselton, the two-day program will run alongside the 18th CinefestOZ Film Festival, which commences August 30.

Banks, executive producer of limited series Fake and emergency drama RFDS, will lead a session titled ‘How to Develop a TV Show: From Idea to Greenlight’, joining creatives Phil Lloyd (Population 11), and Megan Palinkas (Heartbreak High) to break down the essential stages of TV development, from concept and character creation to pitching, writing, and refining the show’s creative DNA.

Popplewell, who oversees scripted production at Fremantle Australia, is set to appear alongside Paramount ANZ head of scripted and comedy Sophia Mogford and See-Saw Films/Picking Scabs EP Shay Spencer for an exploration of how local stories can find international success in ‘What Makes Stories Travel: The Secret to Reaching an International Audience’.

There will also be an international flavour to ‘Scaling Up: Becoming nationally and internationally competitive for major production’, featuring Hofmeyr and Kuyper, from South Africa and the US, respectively. Presented by Perth Film Studios, the session will delve into practical insights, real-world strategies, and inspiration for WA practitioners ready to welcome global productions, grow their skillset, and work side-by-side with top international talent.

Jon Kuyper and Genevieve Hofmeyr.

Other highlights of the program include a presentation from Perth Film Studios CEO Tom Avison and Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall on the future of WA’s screen industry; an in-conversation session with BBC Studios scripted production development executive Mike Jones; and a case study on the VFX for We Bury the Dead, featuring director Zak Hilditch, VFX supervisor and editor Merlin Eden, and producer Kelvin Munro.

There is also a discussion on the partnership between Stan and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) with Donna Chang (Stan) and Bernadette O’Mahony (ACTF) and screenwriter Kathryn Lefroy (Whale Shark Jack); a panel on filmmaking for environmental impact with Karissa Valencia, Heather Fipps, Allison Begalman and Ali Weinstein; and a session on pitching feature documentaries that will includes insights from Nel Minchin (Easy Tiger), Cody Greenwood (Rush Films), and Songs Inside producer Katrina Lucas.

CinefestOZ CEO Cassandra Jordan said the program came at an important time for Western Australia’s screen industry amid more films being produced in the State, and the development of the new Perth Film Studios.



“We are very fortunate to have multiple industry leaders travelling from overseas and across Australia giving their time to share their knowledge, and to help the development and growth of the industry at presentations, discussion panels, and workshops,” she said.

WA Creative Industries Minister Simone McGurk said it was pleasing to see “so many influential figures from behind the camera coming to WA” for the sessions.

“The CinefestOZ Industry Program brings creative minds together, and it is through events such as these that provide the spark for new opportunities and will help the WA screen sector gear up for the next chapter.



“The State Government is building the capacity of WA’s screen industry workforce and our new $5 million Screen Capacity Fund will help WA screen production businesses scale up and gear up in readiness for Perth Film Studios, which are on track to open in 2026.”



The CinefestOZ Film Festival will run from August 30 to September 7, 2025, in various locations across the region. Click here for more information on the industry program.