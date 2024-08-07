‘In Vitro’ (Trailer)

Will Howarth and Tom McKeith’s sci-fi mystery thriller In Vitro stars Ashley Zukerman and Talia Zucker as a couple who experiment with biotechnology and develop new farming methods on a cattle farm in the not-so-distant future. However, a series of unsettling occurrences soon leads them to discover a disturbing presence on the farm that threatens their lives.

Zucker wrote the script with Howarth and Tom McKeith, with Fictious producing.

In Vitro will screen at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August, after which it will be released in cinemas via Madman.