Indian filmmaker Sarvnik Kaur to co-facilitate Sydney Film Festival and For Film’s Sake’s Platform Lab 

Indian filmmaker Sarvnik Kaur, whose doc Against the Tide won Sundance’s grand jury prize in 2023, is set to co-facilitate the third iteration of Sydney Film Festival and For Film’s Sake’s Platform Lab, now open for applications.

Kaur has previously been a guest expert for the accelerator, which prioritises the development process itself, rather than specific projects. She will facilitate alongside UK producer Samm Haillay, with whom she is working on her next feature documentary, Disruption.

The lab, backed by Screen NSW, runs parallel to the festival. Workshops will be 6-8 hours per day, and focus on skills of rapid content development and testing based on design principles. Up to 12 participants will be selected this year, culminating at a public pitch at the SFF Hub June 14.

Accommodation, meals, accreditation and access to select festival events are provided. A travel bursary is also available for participants experiencing financial hardship.

“Platform isn’t just a lab — it’s a catalyst,” said Kaur. “Often creatives believe that isolation – a quiet space and your laptop – is what is need to develop your project. But the real Eureka moments come from the unique alchemy of support and serendipity that programs like Platform offer. Festivals are wonderful places for screening films but even better backdrops for meeting your future collaborators, which Platform did even for me. It’s an honour to return to Sydney, not as a guest filmmaker but as a facilitator committed to helping others find their next creative spark.”

Last year saw a record 274 applications, with the lab open to both emerging and experienced writers, producers and directors.

Last year’s pitch at the SFF Hub.

“Platform was designed to challenge outdated models of development and to connect creatives across experience levels, formats and borders. Sarvnik’s return — now as a collaborator with Samm — proves the model works not just for emerging but also established talent,” said For Film’s Sake executive director and Platform creator Sophie Mathisen.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with SFF and exceedingly grateful to Screen NSW for the support to stage this game-changing program for the third year. Seeing the number of Platform alumni popping up on Development and Enterprise announcements has been particularly gratifying, testament to the skills and appetite that Platform instills. I can’t wait to see who will take the plunge this year and see how they utilise the experience to take their next career steps.”

Applications are open until May 25th. Shortlisted applicants will be notified on May 26, with interviews held that week and final participants announced on June 2.

To apply, participants must complete a short questionnaire and submit a two-minute video pitch explaining their collaborative approach and reason for applying.