Indie sci-fi ‘Space/Time’ due to hit cinemas after 10-year production

Designed to be “Hollywood-scale” but crafted on a micro budget, director Michael O’Halloran’s independent sci-fi Space/Time will finally reach cinemas next month after a decade-long production.

Produced by Mohworks Films, the film has 850 VFX shots, a Dolby Atmos mix and an original score recorded with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

Starring Ashlee Lollback, Hugh Parker and Pacharo Mzembe, it follows a group of scientists who develop an engine for instantaneous, space-bending intergalactic tra...