‘Individuals are doing brilliant work’: Karla Hart shines a spotlight on Indigenous health with ‘Our Medicine’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

On more than one occasion during the first half of NITV’s ob doc series Our Medicine, paramedics Wade Munns and Richard Murgha treat members of the local Yarrabah Indigenous community near Cairns with whom they share a street.

In the first episode, they respond to a call from 53-year-old pancreatitis sufferer Wesley, who is revealed to be a longtime neighbor of Murgha, and in episode three, they conduct a welfare check on Chanel, an elderly woman with malfunctioning kidneys who lives close to Munns.

For se...