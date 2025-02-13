‘Inside’, ‘Addition’ on top at AWGIEs

Stories with compassion and understanding at their core have won the feature prizes at Thursday’s Australian Writers’ Guild Awards, with prison-set drama Inside and romantic comedy Addition named best original and best adapted screenplay, respectively.

Both films, yet to be released theatrically, mark the debut feature scripts for Charles Williams and Becca Johnstone.

Williams served as both writer and director for Inside, which stars newcomer Vincent Miller as a young man transferred from juvenile detention to a maximum-security adult jail, where he is assigned to share a cell with infamous murderer Mark Shepard. He soon captures the attention of hardened inmate Warren Murfett (Guy Pearce), leading to a paternal triangle between the three men.

The film had its world premiere as part of last year’s Melbourne International Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Bright Horizons Award, and will be released February 27 via Bonsai Films.

In Addition, adapted from Toni Jordan’s bestselling novel of the same name, Teresa Palmer plays Grace, a woman in her 30s with a thing for numbers, and the inventor Nikola Tesla. But when an average guy, Seamus (Joe Dempsie), comes along, Grace falls for Seamus and her meticulously ordered life unravels around her.

Teresa Palmer in ‘Addition’

Marcelle Lunam’s Made Up Stories-produced romantic comedy debuted in the centrepiece program of last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. As yet, a theatrical release date has not been confirmed.

Adam Elliot’s Memoir of a Snail was the other narrative feature to triumph on the night, taking out the AWGIE for animation.

In the documentary category, Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe were back amongst the winners after topping two categories in 2022 with Girl Like You, awarded best documentary (public broadcast [including VOD] or exhibition) for Renee Gracie: Fireproof.

AWG president Peter Mattessi was recognised twice during the ceremony, receiving the documentary award (community, educational, and training) alongside Mark O’Toole with Matt Willis for What is AWGACS? and the television (serial) prize EastEnders (Episode 6705).

Other TV winners included Adrian Chiarella, who took out the series award for Erotic Stories episode ‘Walking Gambit’; the trio of Anya Beyersdorf, Jessica Tuckwell, and Hyun Lee, recognised in the limited series category for Fake; and Phil Lloyd, who received the comedy (situation or narrative) prize for Population 11 episode ‘Outback UFO Tours’.

Comedians Alex Lee and Suren Jayemanne hosted Thursday’s ceremony, which was held at NIDA.

THE DAVID WILLIAMSON PRIZE FOR EXCELLENCE IN WRITING FOR AUSTRALIAN THEATRE

The Dismissal: An Extremely Serious Musical Comedy – Book by Blake Erickson and Jay James-Moody, music and lyrics by Laura Murphy, conceived by Jay James-Moody

FEATURE FILM – ADAPTED

Addition – Becca Johnstone

FEATURE FILM – ORIGINAL

Inside – Charles Williams

SHORT FILM

Dragon’s Breath – Melanie Easton

DOCUMENTARY – COMMUNITY, EDUCATIONAL AND TRAINING

What is AWGACS? – Peter Mattessi and Mark O’Toole with Matt Willis

DOCUMENTARY – PUBLIC BROADCAST (INCLUDING VOD) OR EXHIBITION

Renee Gracie: Fireproof – Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe

INTERACTIVE MEDIA & GAMING

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Liam Esler with David Gaider, Karly Taylor, Tripod and Montaigne

TELEVISION – SERIAL

EastEnders: Episode 6705 – Peter Mattessi

TELEVISION – SERIES

Erotic Stories: Season 1, ‘Walking Gambit’ – Adrian Chiarella

TELEVISION – LIMITED SERIES

Fake – Anya Beyersdorf and Jessica Tuckwell with Hyun Lee

ANIMATION

Memoir of a Snail – Adam Elliot

CHILDREN’S TELEVISION – ‘P’ CLASSIFICATION (PRESCHOOL – UNDER 5 YEARS)

Beep and Mort: Season 2, ‘Friends at First Snow’ – Amy Stewart

CHILDREN’S TELEVISION – ‘C’ CLASSIFICATION (CHILDREN’S – 5–14 YEARS)

Rock Island Mysteries: Season 2, ‘Secrets in the Ice’ – Dave Cartel

COMEDY – SITUATION OR NARRATIVE

Population 11: Season 1, ‘Outback UFO Tours’ – Phil Lloyd

COMEDY – SKETCH OR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT

The Weekly: The Week in TV with Margaret Pomeranz – Rob Hunter\

AUDIO – FICTION

Compromised: ‘The Tourist’ – Meegan May

AUDIO – NON-FICTION

House of Skulls: ‘The Classroom’ and ‘The City That Bombed Itself’ – Marc Fennell with Pallavi Kottamasu

STAGE – ADAPTED

The Dictionary of Lost Words – Verity Laughton

STAGE – ORIGINAL

Summer of Harold – Hilary Bell

MUSICAL THEATRE

The Dismissal: An Extremely Serious Musical Comedy – Book by Blake Erickson and Jay James-Moody, Music and Lyrics by Laura Murphy, conceived by Jay James-Moody

COMMUNITY AND YOUTH THEATRE

SAAM – Madelaine Nunn

THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES

Rosieville – Mary Rachel Brown

WEB SERIES AND OTHER NON-BROADCAST/NON-‘SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO ON DEMAND’ TV

SHORT WORKS*

KingsLand – Jon Rex William