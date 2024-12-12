‘Inside’ (Trailer)

Charles Williams’ Inside stars newcomer Vincent Miller as Mel Blight, a young man who, after being transferred from juvenile to adult prison, is taken under the wing of both Mark Shepard (Cosmo Jarvis), Australia’s most despised criminal, and Warren Murfett (Guy Pearce), leading to a paternal triangle between the three men.

The cast also includes Toby Wallace, Tara Morice, Chloé Hayden, and Michael Logo.

Inside is produced by Marian Macgowan for Macgowan Films and Kate Glover for Never Sleep Pictures, with Thomas M. Wright serving as executive producer. The shoot took place across Melbourne and regional Victoria.

Inside will be released in Australian cinemas on February 27 via Bonsai Films.