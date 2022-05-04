Netflix action film Interceptor follows tough and reality-bruised Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) as she finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after being wrongfully drummed out of her dream job at the Pentagon.

When a simultaneous coordinated attack then threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. With only minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission.

Co-starring alongside Pataky and Bracey are Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, and Zoe Carides.

Directed by Matthew Reilly, who also penned the script with Stuart Beattie, Interceptor is produced by Michael Boughen, Matthew Street Stuart Beattie, with Chris Hemsworth, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, Kathy Morgan, and Peter D. Graves serving as executive producers.

The film will be released in select cinemas on May 26 and available on Netflix from June 3.