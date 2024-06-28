Intermedia launches ‘New Zealand 101’ publication

Intermedia has launched a comprehensive guide to making screen content in Aotearoa: New Zealand 101.

The 66-page digital publication explores New Zealand’s unique screen culture and history, which continues to attract major Hollywood heavyweights such as James Cameron to its shores.

The publication also provides an in-depth look at the range of financial subsidies on offer, co-productions, locations, and facilities.

It reveals the reasons behind New Zealand’s strong local screen industry and why it has become a preferred destination for Hollywood productions such as Minecraft, Time Bandits, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; and M3GAN.

Interviews include US producer Jon Landau, US post-producer Allen Marshall Palmer, NZFC CEO Annie Murray, producer Matthew Metcalfe, producer Emma Slade, and location scout Kevin Spring.

The digital New Zealand 101 publication follows the successful release of Intermedia’s Australia 101 in 2021.