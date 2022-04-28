After successfully delivering a Seoul concert from K-pop juggernaut BTS live via satellite to 86 cinemas across Australia last month, Interstellar Live will help exhibitors screen the final show on UK pop group Little Mix’s Confetti Tour live mid-May.

Interstellar Live is the latest addition to the suite of cinema technology services provided by Interstellar Digital Cinema, a subsidiary of the Shooting Star Company Group.

Developed in partnership with Optus, Interstellar Digital Cinema is bespoke ‘single solution’ for the satellite DCP delivery of films, trailers, advertising and live events.

The Little Mix concert will play in cinemas globally direct from London’s O2 Arena, distributed by Rippla in association with CinemaLive. Australian screenings will take place at May 15 at 2pm, with a slight delay due to the time zone difference.

It is the last concert for Little Mix before the group goes on hiatus to concentrate on solo projects.

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul, distributed via Trafalgar Releasing, was Interstellar Live’s first offering in cinemas in Australia, delivered to partners across Event, Hoyts, Village and Wallis.

As a one-session-only event, it ranked third at the weekend box office with a gross of $704,383, behind The Batman and Uncharted, and had the second highest screen average ($8,191) of any film in the top 20.

Peter Skillman.

Shooting Star Group director and CEO Peter Skillman tells IF delivery of live events was in Interstellar Digital Cinema’s plans from its inception three years ago.

He is well aware of the capability of satellite delivery, as he also operates London-based distributor CinemaLive, which has brought live events from Andre Rieu, the Australian Ballet, and The Wiggles to cinemas within Australia.

“It was a natural progression to have that service tied in with the capability that Optus brings to the table, and to have a raft of services for both distributors and exhibitors to be able to choose from,” he says.

Skillman argues that the appetite for alternate content has increased with COVID among exhibitors and audiences alike. Interstellar Digital Cinema is currently in discussions with international distributors and artists about other potential events which could be delivered via Interstellar Live.

“Using BTS as the gold standard, the box office that that achieved worldwide from one session only was absolutely staggering,” he says.

“The live concert sector have really sat up and taken notice.

“That ties in with what we’re doing with Little Mix into cinemas around the world, but via Interstellar Live in the Australia and New Zealand market.”

Skillman is in discussion with two Australian distributors about the live streaming of red carpets events prior to the opening screenings of films. He also sees opportunity for the live to cinema streaming of games, conferences and product launches, as well as other corporate and government events.

He aims to eventually have every exhibitor in ANZ connected to Interstellar’s services.

“We are Australian, unlike all of our competitors,” he says.

“What we’re aiming for with Little Mix is to add on those exhibitors who weren’t able to engage on BTS… All the cinemas require is a satellite dish on their roof. We take care of the rest.”

All participating Australian cinemas for the Little Mix concert are listed here.