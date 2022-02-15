Former legal counsel Irene McMonnies will join Screen Australia as head of legal services and Producer Offset and co-production, taking over from Natalie Buck who departs the agency this week.

She brings more than 18 years of experience in various senior legal positions across television, radio, and digital media to the role, including as director of legal and business affairs at Australian Radio Network (ARN), a post she has held since 2019.

Prior to joining ARN, McMonnies led the legal team as general counsel at News Corp Australia and Nine Entertainment Co’s jointly-owned TV news channel Your Money. She also spent three years in-house as Nine’s corporate counsel, where she focused on regulation and compliance.

She has also previously worked as legal counsel for Prime Media Group, covering commercial advice, broadcasting services, compliance, and regulation.

Her career began with an eight-year stint at Gilbert + Tobin Lawyers, specialising in Intellectual Property and Litigation.

Screen Australia’s CEO Graeme Mason said McMonnies would be a welcome addition to the executive team.

“Irene brings a wealth and diversity of experience having worked in various senior legal roles covering a broad range of issues impacting the screen and media sector which perfectly places her to lead our teams in Legal Services and the Producer Offset and Co-Production unit,” he said.

“We are thrilled to welcome her on board and look forward to her joining the executive team in May.”

McMonnies will commence her position on May 9.