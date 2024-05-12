Irish-Australian co-production ‘Mix Tape’ begins Sydney shoot

New BINGE series Mix Tape, starring Australian actor Teresa Palmer and British actor Jim Sturgess, has begun shooting in Sydney.

The Irish-Australian co-production is based on Jane Sanderson’s romantic novel and will also star Australian actors Ben Lawson, Julia Savage, Jacqueline McKenzie and Chika Ikogwe. More cast will be announced when the production moves to Ireland.

The story follows Daniel (Jim Sturgess) and Alison (Teresa Palmer) who reconnect from opposite sides of the world through a song from their shared past and explore their curiosity to understand if this is the love and life they were meant to have.

The series is being produced by Aquarius Films’ Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford, and Subotica’s Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch.

“From the moment we read Jane Sanderson’s novel we all knew that we just had to adapt this gorgeous grown-up love story for the screen,” they said in a statement. “Mix Tape asks the age-old question ‘What if you had a second chance with your first love?’ and walks us back down memory lane to revisit the innocence of teenage passions – against a banging soundtrack. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Binge/Foxtel to bring this project to audiences and couldn’t be more excited about the fantastic cast we’ve assembled.”

The series is written by Jo Spain and will be directed by Australian director Lucy Gaffy.

Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh and Clare Mirabello serve as executive producers alongside David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Nick Nantell, and Erik Pack for Boat Rocker.

The major investors are Foxtel Group in association with Screen Australia and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland. The series also received funding from the Finnish Impact Film Fund and Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund. Meanwhile, Boat Rocker will oversee global distribution.