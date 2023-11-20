Irish delegation to attend Screen Forever

Screen Producers Australia has partnered with its Irish counterpart in order to host a delegation of Ireland-based producers during next year’s Screen Forever, with an eye to accelerating co-production and partnership opportunities.

Ireland Connect follows this year’s UK Connect, with up to 10 Australian producers to be selected for the curated co-production market. Those chosen will be able to participate in exclusive events and sessions, and bespoke 1-1 introductions on March 18, the day before the main conference. The Irish delegation will also be available for meetings with all delegates as part of SPA Connect.

“We’re excited to host a curated international delegation once again at Screen Forever off the back of the highly successful and productive UK Connect program earlier this year. Australia and Ireland have an existing co-production agreement, so it makes sense for new business opportunities to be explored and facilitated at Australia’s premier screen industry event,” said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.

“We increasingly understand the need to provide unique, premium opportunities for Australian producers if we are to foster a sustainable and robust screen sector here in Australia. We thank Screen Producers Ireland for their support in bringing the initiative to fruition. We are excited to see how passionate screen professionals from opposite ends of the globe come together to create bold and exciting screen stories for the world.”

Susan Kirby, CEO of Screen Producers Ireland, said there was a strong link between Australia and Ireland that it hoped to leverage with this initiative.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with Screen Producers Australia in developing meaningful engagement between Irish and Australian producers. There is a strong link between the two territories, which we hope to leverage with this initiative.”

Ireland Connect applicants from Australia must hold a valid Screen Forever registration, and be available to be on the ground on the Gold Coast March 18-21. Applications close December 4, 5.00pm AEDT. Irish producers will need to apply via email to: info@screenproducersireland.com.