‘Iron Winter’ (Trailer)

Iron Winter is a 90-minute documentary from Australian director Kasimir Burgess that offers insight into the rituals and traditions of herders in Mongolia’s Tsaikhir Valley.

The film documents two young Mongolian horse herders who battle extreme winter cold to protect an ancient tradition that risks being lost forever. Set in the Tsakhir Valley of the Arkhangai province, one of the world’s harshest human-inhabited environments, the film captures the herders’ 150-day struggle to lead thousands of horses into the high country in search of edible grass hidden under the snow.

Ben Golotta and Morgan Wright from Repeater Productions produced the film in collaboration with Chris Kamen. Screen Australia provided principal production funding in association with the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) Premiere Fund, VicScreen, and the South Australian Film Corporation.

Iron Winter will have its world premiere in the International Feature Film Competition at the Visions du Réel International Film Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, which runs from April 4-13.

The film will premiere internationally at the 2025 Melbourne International Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release across Australia and New Zealand by Bonsai Films. UK-based distributor Journeyman Pictures will handle international distribution.