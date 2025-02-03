Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann, Michelle Buteau prepare for Jon Lucas and Scott Moore’s ‘Spa Weekend’ on the Gold Coast

The Gold Coast will again fulfil the role of Los Angeles this month, providing the backdrop for a new destination comedy starring Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann, Michelle Buteau, and Anna Faris.

Written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, Spa Weekend follows three best friends whose luxury weekend escape descends into hilarious chaos when their trainwreck friend turns up unexpectedly.

Black Bear and Suzanne Todd Productions are producing the film, and Brouhaha Entertainment is providing production services.

The announcement comes one week after it was revealed the Gold Coast would welcome Derrick Borte’s LA-set action thriller Bear Country, starring Russell Crowe.

Spa Weekend was lured to the Sunshine State via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy, the Gold Coast City Council’s Screen Attraction Program, and the Australian Government’s Location Offset with the expectation it will generate almost 200 employment opportunities and inject an estimated $12 million into the state’s economy.

Queensland Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek said Spa Weekend was the latest in a “steady pipeline of films and series creating long-term careers” for Queensland screen practitioners.

“Queensland’s reputation as a production destination of choice has never been stronger, thanks to our renowned crew base, versatile locations, enviable lifestyle, and first-class facilities.

“Supported by the Crisafulli Government’s competitive production incentive, Spa Weekend is the latest in a steady pipeline of films and series creating long-term careers for our screen practitioners.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said her agency was delighted to again work with Brouhaha Entertainment, following Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe and the forthcoming thriller Dangerous Animals.

“Queensland’s screen production sector balances welcoming international blockbusters like Voltron, Anaconda, and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters alongside high-quality Australian content with global appeal, such as Black Snow,” she said.

“We look forward to the Spa Weekend team experiencing the production paradise that our local sector so proudly provides, time and time again.”

Brouhaha Entertainment’s Troy Lum said the company was excited to be back in the Sunshine State for the third time in as many years.

“Queensland’s remarkable talent, both on and offscreen, and its diverse locations continue to bring us north,” he said.