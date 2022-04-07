An augmented reality (AR) interpretation of being in a queue at the Melbourne International Film Festival has been selected as the inaugural MIFF XR Commission, receiving a $80,000 philanthropic grant.

Created by long-term collaborators Isobel Knowles and Van Sowerwine, Line-Up comprises a series of experiences celebrating the energy, connection, and intimacy of the MIFF queue via animated cinema-goers who take the form of fruit bats.

Featuring seven short stories – derived from interviews conducted with a diverse selection of MIFF patrons, volunteers, and employees – and an eighth experience inviting an audience response, punters will be able to interact with the animated fruit bats at all festival locations, physical and online. Line-Up will also be available to play in the MIFF XR platform.

It comes six months after the launch of the commission, which was supported by artist and filmmaker Ling Ang.

Knowles said they felt “very fortunate” to be supported in experimenting with innovative and meaningful storytelling.

“We can’t wait to see audiences experience our animated AR stories and hope that our work invites connection between patrons as they interact with our stories and each other,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Sowerwine, who said the true value of the initiative could not be understated.

‘Line-Up’

“We are thrilled that MIFF and Ling Ang have provided this inspiring opportunity for creative practitioners – such opportunities are much needed in the arts, especially right now,” she said.

Ang, who was joined on the selection panel by MIFF artistic director Al Cossar and MIFF’s XR programmers, said she hoped the commission inspired more audiences and filmmakers to embrace the “visceral pleasures of interactive storytelling”.

“MIFF’s 70th edition is a momentous occasion, so it’s exciting to be able to help the festival develop its inaugural XR Commission and look to the future,” she said.

“Van and Isobel have been animating stories across all kinds of mediums over the last two decades.

“For this commission, their artistry is being translated into a fun and interactive AR project, exploring the weird and wonderful stories from the MIFF queue. It will be triggered in venues, online, and within MIFF’s XR Gallery.”

Encompassing augmented reality and virtual reality, MIFF XR will return this year after its 2021 debut, offering a program of emergent 360° and interactive filmmaking.

The 70th Melbourne International Film Festival will be held from August 4-21.