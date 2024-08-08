‘It helped us keep the passion for the project at the fore’: Sarah Bassiuoni on channelling real-life experience for ‘Critical Incident’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Before entering the screen industry, Sarah Bassiuoni was a senior solicitor at the Public Interest Advocacy Centre.

For nearly four years, she represented clients in cases of police brutality and over-policing, many of whom were under the age of 23.

The writer/director may have left the job in 2016 but her experiences were never far from her mind, even throughout the career switch.

They have since gone on to form the foundation of Critical Incident, a miniseries that delves into the aftermath of when...