‘It is a very, very difficult time’: AIDC decision makers on the international challenges facing documentary

This year’s Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) wraps up today in Melbourne, having once again welcomed an array of overseas domestic and overseas decision-makers to assess projects and dissect industry opportunities and challenges at the start of 2025.

Among them were the CEO/managing director of boutique international distributor Limonero Films, Pamela Martinez from Spain, and US film distributor and lecturer Debra Zimmerman, executive director of non-profit social enterprise Women Make Movies.