‘It is vital we keep fighting for our localised productions’: ESA head of scripted Sara Richardson on adapting projects to the market

Sara Richardson (Image: Daniel Asher Smith)

As Endemol Shine Australia’s head of scripted, Sara Richardson is drawn to drama with international and domestic appeal.

The production creative is coming up to five years at the company, during which time she has executive produced The Claremont Murders, Bali: 2002, Underbelly: Vanishing Act, and NCIS: Sydney.

She previously served as a drama executive at Network 10’s drama executive, where she worked across titles such as The Secret She Keeps, Five Bedrooms