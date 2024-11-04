‘It is vital we keep fighting for our localised productions’: ESA head of scripted Sara Richardson on adapting projects to the market

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

As Endemol Shine Australia’s head of scripted, Sara Richardson is drawn to drama with international and domestic appeal.

The production creative is coming up to five years at the company, during which time she has executive produced The Claremont Murders, Bali: 2002, Underbelly: Vanishing Act, and NCIS: Sydney.

She previously served as a drama executive at Network 10’s drama executive, where she worked across titles such as The Secret She Keeps, Five Bedrooms