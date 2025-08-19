Ruby Ruiz in 'First Light'

‘It was a really beautiful process’: How James J. Robinson’s Australian and Filipino culture breathed life into ‘First Light’

Festivals Film
James J. Robinson had just finished the script for what would go on to become his debut feature when he encountered a cosmic coincidence while out to dinner in Melbourne.

The Filipino-Australian had written a story about a nun living in the Philippine mountain town of Baguio, a subject that proved to be of keen interest to the person sitting next to him, who turned out to be the nephew of a nun based there.

The serendipitous meeting would not only help Robinson confirm the location for First Light but put him i...