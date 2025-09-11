‘It was a thrill’: After Chinese war epic ‘Dongji Rescue’, Richard Zhang explores Australian stories of migration and identity

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fresh from serving as 1st AD and second unit director on Chinese wartime epic Dongji Rescue, Chinese-Australian Richard Zhang is developing a gold rush era film exploring early Asian migration to Australia.

Hailed as one of China’s most ambitious tentpoles, Dongji Rescue was shot over seven months with more than 3,000 cast and crew, 20 soundstages and an $US80 million budget.

Zhang worked closely with director Guan Hu (The Eight Hundred, Black Dog) on the wartime epic; Hu has become a mentor ...