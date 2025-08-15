Eric Bana in 'Chopper'

‘It was like playing a game of Whack-a-Mole’: Michele Bennett revisits the rollercoaster of producing ‘Chopper’

·
FilmNews
·

Andrew Dominik’s landmark debut Chopper may be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, but it’s closer to a 35th anniversary for producer Michele Bennett.

It was in 1992 when Dominik, a frequent collaborator on music videos and commercials, handed her a copy of notorious standover man and underworld executioner Mark Brandon “Chopper” Read’s first book with little context.

So began a tumultuous development and production lasting the better part of a decade, beset by obstacles tha...