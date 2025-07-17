‘It was real and something people could relate to’: How ‘What About Sal?’ went from self-distribution to Netflix Top 10

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sourcing support from beyond Australia is increasingly necessary for local creatives to get their projects over the line amid rising production costs and a global contraction in the market.

However, for producer Niika Daria Briskin, it wasn’t cash but connections that provided the international boost her project needed.

Known for her work as an investigative journalist and actor, Daria gained her first executive producer credit on What About Sal?, a Sydney-shot drama written and directed by John Jarratt, b...