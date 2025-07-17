Gerard O'Dwyer and John Jarratt in 'What About Sal?'

‘It was real and something people could relate to’: How ‘What About Sal?’ went from self-distribution to Netflix Top 10

FilmNews
Sourcing support from beyond Australia is increasingly necessary for local creatives to get their projects over the line amid rising production costs and a global contraction in the market.

However, for producer Niika Daria Briskin, it wasn’t cash but connections that provided the international boost her project needed.

Known for her work as an investigative journalist and actor, Daria gained her first executive producer credit on What About Sal?, a Sydney-shot drama written and directed by John Jarratt, b...