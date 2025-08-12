‘It’s an unregulated sector’: Does Australia’s approach to intimacy coordination require a refresh?

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

One of the architects of Australia’s intimacy guidelines for stage and screen has called for the country to follow the UK and US in introducing an intimacy coordinator (IC) registry, warning a lack of consistent standards has led to mounting concerns on sets and in rehearsal rooms.