‘It’s f***ing great’: Anticipation high for David Michôd’s ‘Wizards!’

It was the question on more than one member of the audience’s lips yesterday as David Michôd and Liz Watts took to the stage at Future Vision – when will the world get to see Wizards!?

First announced in May 2022, the Australian/US co-production drew widespread attention when it filmed in Far North Queensland later in the year with support from the Queensland Government’s Production Attraction Strategy and the Federal Government’s Location Incentive.

Based on a story by Michôd and Joel Edgerton, Wizards! stars Pete Davidson and Franz Rogowski as two hapless beach-bar operators who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot. According to IMDB, the film also features Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott, and Rahel Romahn.

Watts produced the film alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Brad Pitt’s company Plan B Entertainment, and A24, which is handling global distribution.

Updates on the film have been few and far between since 2022, with Rogowski telling IndieWire at the end of 2023 that Michôd and A24 were editing a new version of the film, adding they were “still looking for the right tone”. Five months later, Bloom gave a similarly succinct response to Collider, describing the shoot as “really challenging but rewarding”, while paying tribute to Michôd for his “really unique style of comedy”.

IF reached out to A24 earlier this year to see whether a release plan had been finalised, but was told there was “no update to share at this stage”.

It was a subject Michôd and Watts were keeping mum about yesterday as they joined Bruna Papandrea, Asher Keddie, and Imogen Banks for the Fireside Chat session on long-term collaborations.

When Papandrea mentioned toward the end of the discussion that there were a lot of questions about when Wizards! was coming out, the pair wouldn’t comment but for a six-word description from the Animal Kingdom director.

“It’s fucking great, by the way,” he said.