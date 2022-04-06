Sydney house prices may be starting to wane, but the Luxe Listings Sydney team show no signs of slowing down, with Amazon renewing the docuseries for a third season.

As with the announcement of the second season, which premiered last week, stars Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis, and Simon Cohen again took to Instagram to reveal they would be back later in the year.

The six-part sophomore instalment continues to examine buying and selling high-end, luxury real estate in Sydney while also introducing international market specialist agent Monika Tu.

The series is executive produced by Eureka Productions’ Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, Evan Wilkes, Jake Hargreaves and Anastassia Gerakas, along with series creators and executive producers Benjamin Scott and James Kennedy through Kentel.

Scott, who began developing the concept in 2017 with Kennedy and shockjock Kyle Sandilands, told IF the addition of Hargreaves as showrunner following the first season had allowed the series to reach a new level.

“Season two and season three are vastly superior to season one, which was still a great season,” he said.

“The two big reasons why season two and season three should be watched and enjoyed – number one, the cast are a lot more comfortable in front of the camera and there is a lot more personal interaction between the cast and number two, we had the good fortune to have Jake Hargreaves as the showrunner for seasons two and three.

Benjamin Scott.

“He’s very good in all the technical aspects of producing a show on the ground, and he’s very, very good at dealing with cast.”

Luxe Listings Sydney is one of 15 Australian original titles that have been launched by Amazon since 2019, joining Australia—The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team, Making Their Mark, LOL: Last One Laughing AU, Back to the Rafters, The Moth Effect, Head Above Water, Burning, and the upcoming Kick Like Tayla, Warriors On The Field, Deadloch, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Class of ’07, and feature film Five Blind Dates.

Scott said collaborating with the streamer had beneficial both in terms of budget and production management.

“The great thing about Amazon for us as, an Australian production company, is that they have a very, very big budget to spend, so we can really have all the bells and whistles,” he said.

“We want to make a really top quality show and I think [the series] is basically Hollywood coming to Sydney.

“The other big difference about Amazon is they actually help you through the entire process from A to Z when they commission a show and they manage the process with us.

“A lot of Australian networks and other streaming services commission a show, pay for it, and then wish you good luck hope for a good result but Amazon actually micromanages it with us.”

Despite the inconsistent nature of the property market, Scott said he expected demand for the series to remain at a high level.

“In Australia specifically, but also generally around the world, people are very interested in property,” he said.

“What we’ve done here is show what it’s like in the top end and how these guys hustle and work, as well as the inside of beautiful homes, and it’s all very genuine.

“Every every listing and sale on Luxe Listings Sydney is true because the cast actually does these transactions.

“I think it’s got huge longevity because the market going up and down is interesting, and the characters are interesting.”

Luxe Listings Sydney season two is available to stream on Amazon Prime.