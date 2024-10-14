‘It’s more internal than external’: feature film score of the year nominee Jed Kurzel on composing action for ‘Monkey Man’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jed Kurzel is no stranger to the Screen Music Awards, having taken home Feature Film Score of Year twice, first in 2011 for Snowtown, and again in 2015 for Slow West.

Kurzel is now nominated for a third time for original music in Dev Patel’s Monkey Man.

Patel wrote, directed, and starred in the action thriller, which follows a story of spirituality and violence as a young man seeks vengeance against his city’s elites who wronged him.

Patel asked Kurzel to compose the score after b...