‘It’s the coolest adventure ever’: Filmmakers behind ‘Fwends’, ‘Slanted’, ‘Lesbian Space Princess’ get candid about making features for the first time

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Making a feature film for the first time is far from a one-size-fits-all process, with myriad variables coming into play across development, production, and post-production.

If there is a universal element, it’s that there will be obstacles along the way.

The nature of these challenges was discussed in the context of three award-winning debut features at the Sydney Film Festival last Friday night. The filmmakers behind Slanted, Fwends, and Lesbian Space Princess joined moderator Sandy Geo...