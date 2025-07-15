ITV Studios Australia partners with Screen Careers to launch crew training academy

ITV Studios Australia, in partnership with Screen Careers, has launched a long-term paid training program for crew, which will kick off with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! UK, due to shoot in the Northern Rivers later this year.

The six-month program, designed to meet Location Offset eligibility through a structured workforce development program, will see four crew members join the newly-established ITV Studios Australia Crew Academy.

In addition to their on-the-job experience, participants will receive personalised industry training delivered by Screen Careers in-house. Each will gain a minimum of three production credits, and also take part in cultural safety and wellbeing initiatives and skills workshops.

Under the government’s revised Location Offset guidelines, long-term training programs must span at least two productions and offer structured, mostly on-the-job training to crew. The aim is to foster sustained career development and workforce capability.

The academy will target high-demand roles in post-production, production finance, and production office, and will also provide leadership and management training to crew and supervisors across offset production.

“We’re committed to creating inclusive, skilled and future-ready crews – and this partnership is a powerful way to do that,” said ITV Studios Australia managing director David Mott.

“Crew Academy will not only train people to step confidently into crew roles, but also help build the leadership skills and team culture that keep them there. It’s a model we believe in and one we hope to grow.”

This is the first long-term training program managed by Screen Careers and the aim is for it to become a model for future long-term industry partnerships that will boost crew training across Australia. The organisation is already working on a number of Location Offset productions, providing crew training and recruitment services, and managing paperwork required by production companies to ensure they qualify for the rebate.

“This is exactly what the Location Offset was designed for – building lasting capability in the Australian screen workforce,” said Screen Careers CEO Esther Coleman-Hawkins.

“We’re proud to partner with ITV Studios Australia to deliver an ambitious program that has the opportunity to go beyond short-term attachments and prepare people for real, sustainable careers. It’s training that works because it’s embedded in production and provides the tangible outcomes (credits!) that are highly valued by our industry.”

Three of the trainee roles are now open for applications: two edit assistant positions and a mid-career development opportunity for a production coordinator. Recruitment for a fourth role, assistant production accountant, is already underway. All roles are slated to begin from next month.

Additionally, three attachments (camera assistant, lighting assistant, sound assistant) will also undergo training and upskilling specifically on I’m A Celebrity UK.