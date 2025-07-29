One of the concept images for 'Skarn'.

‘I’ve always tried maverick ways of getting stuff made’: Clayton Jacobson among filmmakers testing the AI waters with feature ‘SKARN’

FilmNews
Last Thursday brought about two new developments regarding the use of AI – one domestic and the other international.

From abroad, there was the news that US President Donald Trump had used an AI Summit in Washington to weigh in on the debate regarding the technology’s relationship with copyrighted works, a key point of contention in the arts.

In comments published by Variety, Trump seemed to echo the perspecti...