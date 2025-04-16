Jackie Huggins named ABC’s inaugural Elder in Residence

The ABC has joined fellow public broadcaster SBS in appointing an Elder-in-Residence, with Professor Jackie Huggins stepping into the role for a two-year term.

Huggins is a Bidjara and Birri-Gubba Juru woman who has worked across community, government, and non-government sectors, while also being an author and historian. In 2001, she became a Member of the Order of Australia for her work on reconciliation, social justice, literacy, and women’s issues.

Having had her first experience with the ABC at 16, working at the broadcaster’s Toowong headquarters in Brisbane, Huggins described taking on the Elder-in-Residence position as “one of my highest badges of honour”.

“My new role is something that I never imagined I would do when I started my employment at the ABC when I was 16 years of age,” she said.

“I have been a long-time audience member and contributor to the ABC. I look forward to deepening that connection through taking up the position of the ABC’s inaugural Elder-in-Residence and to meeting and yarning with people across the divisions and offices of our national broadcaster.

“I am also looking forward to working with the director of First Nations strategy, the Bonner Committee, and the ABC Leadership team in setting the stepping stones for the work ahead.”

The Elder-in-Residence role was created last year in response to the Listen Loudly, Act Strongly report, an independent review of the ABC systems and processes undertaken by Terri Janke and Company.

Of the 120 review participants, comprising current and former ABC staff, including people who are First Nations, CALD, and Allies, only one described not experiencing racism in the workplace personally, although they had been aware of racism occurring at the ABC. As per the report, the response “overwhelmingly” indicated racism exists within the ABC workplace, and that ABC staff were “subjected to racism from external individuals and organisations in connection with their work”.

As part of her role, which has an option for renewal, Huggins will support First Nations employees and provide cultural guidance to the management and leadership teams across the ABC during the implementation of the report’s 15 recommendations. She will report to the acting director of First Nations strategy, Kelly Williams.

In welcoming Huggins, newly appointed ABC managing director Hugh Marks said the broadcaster was well placed to act on the report.

“We must ensure our approach to addressing issues of racism and any form of inequity reaches into every part of the organisation,” he said.

“This is a priority for me in my new role as managing director.”