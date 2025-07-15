James Ivor and Eryk Lenartowicz team to direct indie feature ‘Storm Bird’, starring Anthony Phelan

Anthony Phelan and Canadian musician Serena ven Sandalwood lead the cast of indie Storm Bird, the feature debut of co-directors James Ivor and Eryk Lenartowicz.

Described as “poetic and provocative”, the film is soon to wrap a four week shoot in regional North Queensland, where Ivor, a NIDA-trained actor turned filmmaker, hails from.

Phelan stars as a once-revered composer now a reclusive nihilist, living out his final months in isolation. When Jack (Ivor), a tough but kind-hearted working-class neighbour facing jail time, saves him from a sudden heart attack, their lives unexpectedly intertwine. Together with Carla (ven Sandalwood), a sharp New York author documenting Richard’s life, the three unlikely companions spend a transformative weekend confronting the past, unearthing personal truths, and forging unexpected bonds across social divides.

The supporting cast includes Wayne Hogan, Andy Bramble, Rose Chenard, Frank Joel, Rebecca Campbell, Edmund Lembke-Hogan and Gary Brun.

In addition to directing and his role as Jack, Ivor wrote the script, and produces alongside Caden Pearson.

Co-producers include cinematographer Benjamin Bellette, Chris Brun, André Scholz, and Lenartowicz.

Ivor’s previous short Crushing Season, screened at the Melbourne International Film Festival in 2023, while Lenartowicz’s short Dots, made while completing his Master of Screen Arts at AFTRS, was selected for Cannes Cinéfondation in 2018.

Ivor originally wanted to be a cinematographer, but after getting into amateur theatre found acting opened doors faster. In 2023 he told IF he wanted to move into directing in order to share his creative perspectives.

“From acting, it became writing, and then from writing, I became like, ‘I’d like to control this world wholeheartedly’. Its inception was probably visually for me, in the cinematography, and then it sort of all just sort of trickled down from that,” he said.

Storm Bird is yet to secure distribution but the filmmakers are hopeful that a successful international festival run will open doors.

Ivor is repped by Independent Management Company, while Phelan is repped by Lisa Mann Creative Management.