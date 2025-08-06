Jason Behan launches Apocalypso with the promise of smarter content distribution and deals

Media strategist and executive Jason Behan has today announced the launch of Apocalypso, a new media monetisation and distribution service designed to find the right finance and distribution pathways for films while also developing content strategies across factual projects.

Behan has spent the past two decades working across development, production, and distribution, including managing local acquisitions for Beyond Rights, serving as acquisitions vice president for Universal Pictures Australia, and founding Summer Star Creative in 2020 to provide development, management, and distribution services.

His most recent role was as strategic partnerships director at digital-first media company Totem Network, which works with entertainment companies and creators to extract value from their back catalogue, as well as leading strategy projects with businesses and social platforms.

Speaking to IF, Behan said the experience allowed him to see “the bigger picture” of how content is being consumed, opening the door for a return to working with producers across features and unscripted when he departed the company earlier this year.

“I’d seen that what Totem was doing very, very well was just one part of the whole process, and that there was more that I could add for producers,” he said.

Leading Apocalypso’s initial slate is Andrew Farrell’s rock documentary Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Man, produced by CJZ, which world premiere at MIFF 2025 before screening at CinefestOZ in Western Australia.

Further national distribution, including additional Sydney screenings, is expected to be announced later this year.

The company was the theatrical and home entertainment distributor for the film, off the back of a strong relationship between Behan and CJZ, dating back to when the former acquired the DVD rights to the first season of docuseries Bondi Rescue.

“Once I left Totem, I just checked in with old contacts and partners, and they had done a great deal for the film with Seven, and had some extra rights,” he said.

“They wanted to see what the opportunities were, so we came up with a compelling strategy within the requirements of what they were able to do with their Seven deal and things they had licenced to put the documentary together. We were very fortunate that MIFF was excited by it, as was CinefestOZ.”

It’s a similar story with Brisbane animation studio Like Photon Creative, with whom Behan is partnering with on the venture.

Apocalypso will work on the upcoming feature, The Pout Pout Fish, produced in conjunction with MIMO Studios, as well as a screen adaptation of Will Taylor’s 2018 fantasy book series, Maggie and Abby’s Neverending Pillow Fort, currently in production.

After working with the company while at Universal, Behan maintained contact with co-founders Nadine Bates and Kristin Souvlis following his departure, discussing potential opportunities to collaborate, a process made easier by his move back to Brisbane last year.

Going forward, Behan said his goal with Apocalypso was to help producers get better outcomes.

“I just have so many conversations with producers who are at the mercy of deals because they are incredibly complicated these days, the windowing is really hard, and their audiences are everywhere,” he said.

“It’s almost impossible to work out what your project should be for the audience you think it is. We want to make sure our producing communities can make more money out of the projects they’ve got and be better equipped these days with the way the world works.”