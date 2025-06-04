Jennifer Peedom’s ‘Tenzing’ underway in Nepal

Jennifer Peedom’s anticipated narrative feature debut Tenzing is shooting in Nepal, with a cast that includes Genden Phuntsok, Caitríona Balfe, Willem Dafoe and Tom Hiddleston.

An Apple Original, Tenzing is written by Oscar-nominated Lion scribe Luke Davies and produced by See-Saw Films.

The film centres on Sherpa Tenzing Norgay (Phuntsok) and his summit of Mount Everest in 1953 alongside New Zealander Edmund Hillary (Hiddleston). Dafoe will paly English expedition leader Colonel John Hunt, while Balfe will play Jill Henderson, a friend of Tenzing. Thinley Lhamo will round out the cast as Dawa, Tenzing’s wife.

Peedom is one of Australia’s leading documentary filmmakers, whose credits include the BAFTA-nominated Sherpa and Mountain. She has known Tenzing’s family since 2003, and has been working on working on a feature about his life since 2016.

Liz Watts, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning produce for See-Saw Films, alongside Desray Armstrong, Peedom and Davies. Executive producers include Simon Gillis, David Michôd and Norbu Tenzing, who is Tenzing Norgay’s eldest son. Pravesh Sahni co-produces and Rakesh Singh line produces for Itop Film Productions.

Stefan Duscio is the film’s cinematographer, Melinda Doring is the production Designer, editor Simon Njoo, costume designer Kirsty Cameron and hair and make up designer Stef Knight.

Davies has been attached to Tenzing for around eight years, while Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground were to produce at one point.

Apple came on board the film last year after a bidding war at last year’s Cannes market.

Post-production will take place in Australia at Spectrum Films.