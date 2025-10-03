Jess Murray’s post-apocalyptic animation ‘After All’ with Luke McGregor, Zachary Ruane set to premiere next week

Jess Murray was in the final year of a BA in Screen Production at AFTRS in 2020 when they came up with a proof-of-concept trailer for a story about two mutants trying to make a film in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

While initially drawing inspiration from personal experience growing up in Tasmania, Murray and classmate collaborators Declan O’Byrne-Inglis and Tom Ward were soon thrust into a scenario eerily similar to that of the two main characters, thanks to the COVID lockdown.

“We all had a project we had to do, and it turned out animation actually was beneficial because of the lockdown,” Murray said.

“I came up with it just before the lockdown. It’s funny, because it’s an apocalyptic series, and then the actual apocalypse happened.”

Five years later, After All is set to debut on YouTube, featuring a voice cast led by comedians Luke McGregor and Zachary Ruane, and including Alexei Toliopoulos, Michelle Brasier, Demi Lardner, Mish Wittrup, Ben Russell and Millie Holten.

Murray, O’Byrne-Inglis, and Ward wrote and developed the 6 x 5-minute series, with Murray directing and also producing via Turbo Chook, a company the trio set up specifically in 2021. The creative team also includes executive producer Paul Moran and composer Brendan Caulfield, both of whom worked with Michael Cusack on animated series Koala Man and YOLO.

Originally conceived as a half-hour series, After All was partially developed through Screenworks’ Discovering New Voices – Adult Animation initiative, with Murray honing the concept with Princess Bento as the 2021 recipient.

The following year, a writers’ room was held in Tasmania for the project, featuring McGregor, who had worked with Murray on the 2020 animated series Moments of Clarity, before a second writers’ room with fellow Tasmanian creative Dylan Hesp, known for Australia’s Best Street Racer.

Murray described McGregor as “super helpful” throughout the series’ lengthy development, and as one of “so many great people” in the voice cast.

“[He’s] a very knowledgeable source of screenwriting, of course, with all his experience on Rosehaven,” they said.

“Zach, we met kind through [Aunty Donna director] Max Miller, who was our mentor on a different project.”

Episode one of After All will be released on Monday, October 6, with new episodes released daily.