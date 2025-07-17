Jesse Laurie and Charlie Milne named winners of 2025 John Hinde Award

The Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG) has announced Jesse Laurie and Charlie Milne as the recipients of this year’s John Hinde Award for Excellence in Science-Fiction Writing.

Laurie took home the award in the produced category for his sci-fi feature, Zero, a drama centred on a wounded astronaut grappling with disorientation, a dwindling air supply, and his inner demons.

The judges described the story as “a skillfully crafted feature film which takes some of the best-loved elements of sci-fi and uses them to tell a human story with a compelling emotional arc”.

“We found it easy to see this script coming to life on the screen as we read,” they said.

Milne was recognised in the unproduced category for his feature, Tiny Places. Set in a small town in South Australia, the narrative follows a complacent man who receives technology allowing him to journey into the mind of his wife, rekindling their relationship as her dementia progresses. In its comments, the judging panel praised Tiny Places for its “bold and playful” approach, noting that it “manages to combine melancholy with charm”.

“The writing was pacey and considered with a strong emotional impact,” they said.

Both Laurie and Milne will receive a prize of $5,000, provided by the John Hinde Trust, as part of the awards, announced during a ceremony held alongside the AWG Emerging Writers’ Awards in Melbourne last night.

The John Hinde Award, first established in 2008, is funded by a bequest from the late film critic John Hinde.

Winning and shortlisted projects from the John Hinde Award are now featured on the AWG's Pathways Showcase. Entries for the prize will reopen in 2026.

The winning and shortlisted projects across both categories are as follows:

PRODUCED CATEGORY



Winner

Zero by Jesse Laurie (Feature Film)



Shortlist

Rock Island Mysteries: ‘An Echo Must Return’ by Rachel Laverty (Children’s Television)



Rock Island Mysteries: ‘To Catch a Ghost’by Matthew Bon (Children’s Television)



War Machine by Patrick Hughes and James Beaufort (Feature Film)

UNPRODUCED CATEGORY

Winner

Tiny Places by Charlie Milne (Feature Film)

In small-town South Australia, a complacent man is given the technology to journey into the mind of his wife, where they rekindle their relationship as her dementia worsens.



Shortlist

Blood Will Have Blood by Vivienne Walshe (Feature Film)

In a world where fifty-year-olds receive teenage blood, extending their life span by fifty years, a man loses his supply and sets out to kidnap a new one.



The Harvest by Darcy Conlan (Feature Film)

When a backpacker takes a job on a remote fruit farm, she discovers that the land thrives under a sinister cosmic force and the farmers will spill blood to keep it that way.



Mine by Noah Jordan (Feature Film)

When shimmering alien goop bonds with grizzled outback miner Tori, a cosmic love affair begins, as does a sinister feud with her neurotic male neighbour, Alex.



The World Michael Made by Peter Redhead (Feature Film)

We did it. We made Utopia. So why is the guy responsible so damn depressed about it?