The ABC has appointed Jessica Ellis as head of ABC Commercial, a role she has overseen since August.

Having joined the broadcaster in February 2007 as an account manager for content licensing, Ellis has since held roles as digital sales and distribution manager and head of video entertainment and distribution.

She has spend the past four and a half years as head of content sales and distribution, which encompasses global TV distribution, news syndication, and home entertainment.

Her career has also included working in drama investment for Screen Australia and digital media sales for BBC Worldwide.

Ellis said she was looking forward to facilitating growth within her new position.

“I’m incredibly excited to be stepping up into this role and ready to take on the challenge at such a pivotal and shifting time for our industry,” she said.

“ABC Commercial has one of the most respected and impressive teams in the industry and I’m looking forward to building on their energy and vision.”

In welcoming the appointment, ABC chief financial officer Melanie Kleyn said Ellis was well-equipped to lead the department.

“ABC Commercial continues to face the challenges being seen elsewhere in content distribution, media, and retail sectors,” she said.

“Jess brings the depth of experience and the range of skills necessary to lead ABC Commercial through the challenges, whilst continuing to align Commercial activities against the ABC’s Five-Year plan.”