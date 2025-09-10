‘Jimpa’ (Trailer)

Sophie Hyde’s semi-autobiographical, multi-generational family drama Jimpa, starring Olivia Colman and John Lithgow, will land in cinemas February 19, 2026 via Kismet.

Shot across Adelaide, the Netherlands and Finland, the film centres on Hannah (Colman), who travels to Amsterdam with her teen, Frances (Aud Mason-Hyde), to reconnect with her politically-engaged, gay father – affectionately known as “Jimpa” (Lithgow). Frances is besotted with Jimpa and announces they wish to stay with him for a year – to Hannah’s apprehension.

Jimpa is fiercely independent, so it is a shock when his declining health is revealed, upending Frances’ plans and bringing Hannah’s sister (Kate Box) in from the UK. As the siblings negotiate what happens next, Hannah must confront her past and the stories she has told about her family. The cast also includes Daniel Henshall, Eamon Farren, Zoë Love, Romana Vrede, Erle de Lanooi and Hans Kesting.

Hyde directs, produces and co-writes with long-time collaborator and writer Matthew Cormack, producer Liam Heyen (Mad Ones Films), producer and editor Bryan Mason (Closer Productions), and producer Marleen Slot (Viking Film).

Jimpa had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. It will make its Australian debut as the Opening Night film of the Adelaide Film Festival October 15.