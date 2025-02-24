Joe Bird named 2025 AACTA Young Stars recipient

Talk To Me actor Joe Bird has booked a ticket to LA as the second AACTA Young Stars National Youth Casting Call recipient.

The South Australian impressed the judging panel in the final showcase to secure the $10,000 Flight Centre voucher and $2,500 in travel support to the US, where he will meet with a renowned international casting director, network with industry leaders, and participate in an acting course at the American Arts Film TV Academy.

As part of the initiative, delivered in collaboration with Casting Networks and the Casting Guild of Australia (CGA), he will also receive access to The Studio by Casting Networks in Sydney for one year, with opportunities to meet with Australian-based casting directors and agents.

Bird, who has been acting since he was nine, had breakout role as the possessed teen Riley in the Philippou brothers’ 2023 horror. He previously appeared as Aiden in Luke Shanahan’s 2017 mystery thriller Rabbit and had a recurring role in the award-winning ABC coming-of-age drama First Day. He is preparing to shoot an as-yet unannounced feature in June this year.

Having been unsuccessful in the inaugural Young Stars program, the 17-year-old said it felt “surreal” to be selected the second time around.

“I made sure to trust myself and my instincts because I think that’s where you get the best results,” he said.

AACTA Awards and Industry development manager Ivan Vukusic said the Young Stars recognition marked an exciting next step in “what is sure to be an impressive career”.

“Congratulations to Joe Bird for becoming the 2nd AACTA Young Stars recipient,” he said.

Joe Bird in ‘Talk to Me’.

“Initiatives like AACTA Young Stars not only spotlight emerging talent but also create tangible pathways for young actors to gain mentorship, resources, and global connections. By investing in the next generation of creatives, we’re nurturing the storytellers and performers who will shape the future of Australian cinema and television — both at home and on the world stage. AACTA is proud to champion these opportunities, ensuring that fresh voices continue to rise and that the Australian screen industry remains bold, dynamic, and globally influential.”

Bird was one of 47 aspiring actors aged 13 to 18 who travelled to the Gold Coast earlier this month to participate in exclusive workshops with the judges and casting directors Thea McLeod, Anousha Zarkesh, and Nikki Barrett as part of this month’s AACTA Festival.

From there, he was selected among 13 finalists to appear again before the selection panel, which also included the three casting directors.

McLeod said she and the rest of the panel were captivated by Bird’s “exceptional talent and inspiring journey”, adding they “eagerly” anticipated his future endeavours.

“In a sea of phenomenal talent from across Australia, selecting a winner from the impressive pool of young actors was truly challenging,” she said.

“Each entrant showcased their unique skill, creativity, and dedication, highlighting the incredible standard of emerging talent in Australia.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the participants for their passion and commitment to the AACTA Young Stars initiative. The CGA is proud to engage with this inspiring cohort of young actors, and we look forward to witnessing their success and creative contributions to the industry now and in the years to come.”