Joel Edgerton, Toni Collette to sink their teeth into Lucy McKendrick’s ‘Fangs’

Joel Edgerton and Toni Collette will head to Sydney later this year for Lucy McKendrick’s directorial debut, Fangs.

Pre-production is underway on the dark comedy, which stars the writer/director as Teddy Turner, a twenty-something trust fund baby who finds herself in the throes of an existential crisis.

On one hand, she has it all: a beautiful home, a successful fiancé, and a high-powered job. On the other hand, she lives a privileged life controlled by her overbearing father and boss, Ralph, who appears more invested in her fiancé Sam than in her, and lacks the cut-throat attitude to get ahead in the family business – the ownership and management of private prison facilities. Everything changes when she learns about Freddie “Fangs” Ferguson (Edgerton), a notorious underworld criminal figure imprisoned in one of their facilities.

Under Fangs’ mentorship, Teddy learns to embrace her darker instincts, which propels her forward in the corporate realm, but in turn, unleashes a violent shadow self that, with her wedding looming, threatens to spiral her life spectacularly out of control.

Lucy McKendrick.

Rebecca Yeldham and Michael Costigan are producing for Ahimsa Films and Aggregate Films, respectively, alongside Charlie Polinger and Truant Pictures’ Toby Nalbandian.

Cornerstone is handling international rights and co-representing the film in the US alongside CAA Media Finance. Production will commence on August 4 at Disney Studios with major production investment from Screen Australia.

In a statement, Yeldham and Costigan said it was rare to read a script as entertaining, original, and fearless as Fangs.

“We’re thrilled to support Lucy in bringing this bold, hilarious, and timely film to the screen and to launch her debut alongside two of Australia’s most iconic and beloved actors, Toni and Joel,” they said.

Screen Australia director of narrative content Louise Gough said Fangs had “bite in all the right ways”.

“The creative team has delivered a sharp, contemporary script, and the powerhouse casting of Toni Collette and Joel Edgerton positions this film for strong international and Australian appeal,” she said.

*Updated