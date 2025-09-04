Joel Jackson headlines John V. Soto’s ‘Dead Howling’

Joel Jackson has been announced as the lead in John V. Soto’s werewolf vs. zombie film Dead Howling, starring alongside Temuera Morrison, Ryan Kwanten and Tom Burlinson.

Filmed in Perth’s Kalamunda and now in post-production, Dead Howling follows Carter (Jackson), a lone werewolf fighting for survival in a world overrun by zombies. Taking vengeance for his murdered family, he spends his days hunting down the living dead for sport, until he finds a new purpose after saving the lives of two teenagers seeking a rumoured sanctuary for survivors.

However, despite Carter now joining them on their journey as a powerful ally, the group faces new and unimaginable dangers when they discover that their undead enemy is beginning to evolve.

The two teenage roles are played by upcoming actors Riley Stiles and Tea Heathcote-Marks.

Temuera Morrison (left) in ‘Dead Howling’.

Soto wrote the script with James Pickering, and produces with Tom Reeve.

“Joel Jackson was the perfect choice as our lead and he delivers a truly powerful and nuanced performance throughout the film,” said Soto.

“I was fortunate to have attracted such a talented cast and they have all delivered. In addition we have managed to capture some very exciting zombie and werewolf footage. We’re currently deep into the edit and the film is cutting together nicely.”

Zombies in ‘Dead Howling’.

Dead Howling is a Centurion Entertainment and Filmscope Entertainment production. Bondit Media Capital’s Matthew Heldermann is executive producing alongside Spencer Pollard from Kaleidoscope Film Distribution, who has worldwide rights and are handling international sales.

Rialto Distribution has taken theatrical rights for Australia and New Zealand and are planning a 2026 release.

Heads of department include director of photography David Le May, editor Lawrie Silvestrin, casting director Candice Callaghan, production designer Tania Marino and costume designer Texx Montana.

Tea Heathcote-Marks and Riley Stiles in ‘Dead Howling’.

Joel Jackson is repped by Morrissey Management in Australia and managed by Brave Artists Management in the US. Temuera Morrison is repped by the Robert Bruce Agency, Third Hill Entertainment and the JR Talent Group, while Ryan Kwanten is repped by RGM Artists, Verve and ATA Management.