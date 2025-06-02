Joel Jackson, Sean Keenan, Harrison Quast lead Australian cast of Jaume Collet-Serra’s ‘Play Dead’ with filming underway at Docklands

Aussies Joel Jackson, Sean Keenan, Harrison Quast, and Don Hany will feature alongside Noah Jupe, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Patrick Gibson in Jaume Collet-Serra’s survival-thriller Play Dead, now shooting at Docklands.

As reported earlier this year, the film will use NantStudios’ LED in-camera VFX stages, the largest permanent LED volume in the world, to provide a backdrop of 1940s Belgium countryside circa WWII. The production, which also stars Andreas Pietschmann, Juliette Gariepy, and Sebastian Griegel, has been shot at other locations in the state, including South Gippsland.

No further plot details are available for the film, described in Deadline as Don’t Breathe meets 1917.

A Nocturnal Entertainment production, Play Dead is produced by Akiva Nemetsky and Keaton Heinrichs, alongside Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert for Ghost House Pictures, JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules for BoulderLight, and Dane Eckerle for Bad Grey. Peter Stanley-Ward and Natalie Conway wrote the screenplay.

Play Dead was lured to the state via VicScreen’s Victorian Screen Rebate and the Federal Government’s Location Offset with the expectation it will create more than 300 jobs for Victorian screen workers, including 160 on-set crew, 40 cast and extras, 100 post-production and digital effects, and 10 skills development opportunities for emerging screen practitioners in stunts and virtual production.

Noah Jupe, Patrick Gibson, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Andreas Pietschmann.

According to VicScreen, the film is anticipated to inject over $24 million into the Victorian economy, engaging around 100 local businesses, from armourers and special effects technicians to prosthetics artists, LED engineers, real-time compositors, and virtual production crews.

Nemetsky described working on the production in Melbourne as an “incredible experience”.

“The support from VicScreen has been invaluable, and what truly sets Victoria apart are the exceptional crews, talented cast, and stunning locations just a short drive from the city,” he said.

“Being able to shoot the majority of our film at NantStudios in Docklands, within a world-class facility like Docklands Studios Melbourne, has elevated this production in every way. It’s a testament to what’s possible when great infrastructure meets local talent.”

Victorian Creative Industries Minister Colin Brooks said Play Dead is another example of the screen business creating jobs, generating millions for the local economy, and showcasing Victorian innovation to the world.

“Our investment in cutting-edge screen technology is also paying dividends, and when combined with our stunning locations and expert crews and screen talent, it is a winning combination that keeps productions from across the globe coming to our creative state,” he said.

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher agreed, noting Play Dead was “yet another screen production to utilise Melbourne’s LED in-camera volume screens at Docklands Studios Melbourne, engaging our world-class technicians and demonstrating Victoria’s capability for high-end virtual production”.