‘Joh: Last King of Queensland’ (Trailer)

Kriv Stenders’ Joh: Last King of Queensland examines one of Australia’s most controversial leaders.

By November 1987, Joh Bjelke-Petersen had led the Sunshine State for 19 years and occupied a special place in most Queenslanders’ hearts. He ran Australia’s fastest-growing state with an iron fist, but an inquiry soon unravelled a vast web of corruption. Locking himself in his office, Bjelke-Petersen refused to face his party, the Parliament or the press.

Actor Richard Roxburgh brings Bjelke-Petersen to life in the documentary, which Stenders also wrote alongside Matthew Condon.

Veronica Fury and Alan Erson produced the documentary for WildBear Entertainment, with the creative team also including cinematographer Nick Paton and editor Karryn de Cinque.

The film had major production investment from Screen Australia and was financed with support from Screen NSW and Screen Queensland, which also provided development assistance. WildBear International is handling international sales.

Joh: Last King of Queensland will have its world premiere this weekend as part of the Sydney Film Festival, screening at 6pm on Saturday, June 7, and 3.30 pm on Sunday, June 8 at Event Cinemas George Street, before premiering on Stan June 22 under the streamer’s Revealed banner.