Jordan Vincent has been appointed CEO of virtual production and real-time animation company Fika Entertainment, replacing Kris Maric who is departing after nearly three years to pursue other projects.

Having been with Fika since it was established out of Deakin University’s Deakin Motion Lab in 2019, Vincent worked as executive manager and head of sales and strategy before stepping in as interim CEO towards the end of last year.

Her achievements include leading the team in the creation of the Alchemy Pipeline at the Deakin Motion Lab in 2015, the technology solution that formed the basis of Fika’s service offering.

She has also helped produced animation projects with eOne/Hasbro, Mattel, and Wildbrain, and worked with a range of non-entertainment clients, such as the Victorian Department of Health, Education NSW, and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, among others.

Vincent said she was looking forward to using the experience and networks she had developed at Fika as its new CEO.

“From start-up to where it is today, the Fika journey has been incredible and I’m very proud to now apply my knowledge and insights to its next chapter,” she said.

“Along the way, the team has developed virtual production and real-time animation that is now recognised and used by some of the largest entertainment companies in the world, and we are in a strong position to continue along this path.”

Fika chair Ken Mahon said Vincent was the ideal candidate, having had a long history with the company and knowing its business model intimately.

“Jordan has been working as part of the management team and instrumental in helping take Fika from a start-up inside a university to now working alongside global brands including Teletubbies and Mattel,” he said.

“Her ongoing contribution to Fika has been exceptional and the Board considered her appointment a natural progression for the company and for her career.

“We look forward to working with Jordan and recognise Kris’ outstanding contribution to Fika and wish her well in her new ventures.”