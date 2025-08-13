Josh Mullins and Ulysses Oliver’s ‘Forever Young’ springs to life in the Hawkesbury with Travis Jeffery, Socratis Otto, Ayesha Madon

Travis Jeffery will play a man who joins a cult in a bid to stave off early retirement in an absurdist horror comedy that has begun filming within the Hawkesbury region of NSW.

Josh Mullins and Ulysses Oliver’s Forever Young centres on Tom (Jeffery), a 36-year-old who becomes determined to find a way to stay young after discovering that he has the organs of a 70-year-old.

He ends up joining a strange cult, run by the charismatic and domineering Peter (Socratis Otto), which promises its members that they will be “reborn” as a 6-year-old child.

A father figure to the cult’s ragtag band of misfits, Peter harbours some dark secrets of his own, and as things start to unfold with darkly absurd violence, Tom’s goal becomes more difficult. Until, that is, he befriends Peter’s disenfranchised daughter, 20-something May (Ayesha Madon), with whom he forms an unlikely alliance.

Other cast members include Paul Hughes as Sam, Gareth Davies as Carlos, Vanessa Moltzen as Cassie, Gabby Chan as Sonia, and Luke Jai as Kitt. Filming is taking place in the Colo Valley.

Mullins and Oliver wrote the script, with the latter producing alongside Ben Ferris for Breathless Films. The creative team also includes DOP Kate Cornish, production designer Flora Hadaway, hair and makeup artist Kae Harris, costume designer CC Williams, and sound designer Jack Moiseyev. The screenplay was developed with assistance from Screen NSW.

In crafting the story, Oliver said the pair drew on their “own feelings of redundancy and ageing disgracefully”.

Mullins said the film explored abandonment, loss, rejection, fear of ageing, and dying.

“Everyone has these anxieties, but the way we handle them as an adult can differ, and sometimes leads to terrible things,” he said.