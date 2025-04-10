Josh Tanner and Jade van der Lei begin ‘Posthumous’ journey in Queensland with Sophie Lowe, David Roberts, Doris Younane

Sophie Lowe will play a woman drawn back to her family home to confront a powerful supernatural force in Posthumous, the debut feature from Queensland production company Imposter Syndrome that has begun filming across Brisbane and at Pinnacle Films Studios on the Gold Coast.

Written, directed, and produced by Queensland filmmakers Josh Tanner and Jade van der Lei, the story follows central character Zoe, who returns to her estranged father desperate to find some semblance of comfort after her life falls apart.

However, the discovery of a mysterious videotape threatens to undo everything she knew about her deceased mother’s final days and her birth. Father and daughter are plunged into a maelstrom of horror, exposing long-buried events that must be reckoned with.

Lowe is joined in the cast by David Roberts, Doris Younane, Remy Hii, Christopher James Baker, newcomer Kira-Che Heelan, George Pullar, and Mia Morrissey.

The film is backed by production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screen Queensland, and financed with support from the City of Gold Coast Screen Attraction Program. Kismet Movies is handling local distribution.

Queensland Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek said the production was expected to employ around 150 local cast and crew and inject $3.7 million into the state’s economy.

“Posthumous is another example of the incredible pipeline of work being created right here in Queensland,” Minister Langbroek said.

It’s a pipeline that has included Anaconda, Bear Country, FING!, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters S2, Runner, Spa Weekend, and Voltron.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the “remarkable” creativity behind the film emphasised the importance of investing in homegrown talent.

“We have supported Josh and Jade’s careers across several talent development initiatives over the years and are proud to have backed their debut feature Posthumous, from script to screen,” she said.