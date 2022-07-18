Former ABC head of entertainment and factual Josie Mason Campbell is set to join Fremantle Australia as head of unscripted (content and development).

Mason Campbell’s appointment comes as the production company looks to step up its focus on unscripted and docs. She will lead the slate on all facets including development, creative, production and partnering with broadcasters.

The executive previously worked at the ABC from 2017 to 2020, when she left amid a management restructure, and has since been working as an independent content consultant. Prior to working at the public broadcaster, she was Foxtel’s head of production and development for four years.

Across her career, Mason Campbell has been responsible for the development, editorial oversight or commissioning of series such as the International Emmy award winning Old People’s Home for Four Year Olds, Love on the Spectrum, Revelation, Miriam Margoyles’ Almost Australian, Craig Reucassel’s Fight for Planet A, Sam Neill’s The Pacific, Back in Time for Dinner, Finding the Archibald with Rachel Griffiths, Shaun Micallef’s On The Sauce, Australia’s Ocean Odyssey, Outback Ringer, Escape from the City and Ron Iddle’s The Good Cop.

Fremantle Australia CEO Greg Woods said Mason Campbell’s experience would be pivotal in the company achieving its strategic objective of significantly increasing its factual slate.

“Josie comes to us with specialist expertise and strong relationships as well as knowledge of our business and people. We are thrilled that Josie is joining the Fremantle Australia team,” he said.

Josie Mason Campbell said she was thrilled to move back into the production sector, particularly with Fremantle given its commitment to and history of creating high-end factual and docs.

“I look forward to working with Greg and the talented team who currently create the highly regarded and much-loved factual productions; Grand Designs and Restoration Australia, to expand this slate further.”

Mason Campbell will commence with Fremantle Australia on July 25.