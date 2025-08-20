Journalist and presenter Dan Bourchier appointed NITV general manager

Journalist and presenter Dan Bourchier will rejoin NITV as general manager next month, more than a decade after serving as a reporter for the channel.

Bourchier was most recently a journalist and presenter at the ABC, where he has held various roles over the past nine years. He also spent more than four years at Sky News, following his first stint at NITV in the early 2010s.

A proud Aboriginal man who grew up on Warumungu Country, NT, with family connections in Victoria, he is a previous chair of the ABC’s Bonner Committee, the broadcaster’s primary First Nations advisory body, and has held governance leadership roles including Chair of BlakDance, Council Member of the University of Canberra Council, and Non-Executive Director of Outback Stores.

As general manager, Bourchier will help drive continued audience and community impact for NITV, working closely with NITV’s senior leadership team and across the SBS network. He will oversee broadcast and digital strategy and lead day-to-day operations across its portfolio, as well as contribute through select on-air appearances and public outreach.

It comes after Tanya Denning-Orman was appointed SBS Director, First Nations, earlier this year to lead a network-wide strategy to increase Indigenous content, culture, and leadership throughout SBS – including the elevation of NITV at the heart of the network.

Bourchier described his new role as “like coming home”.



“NITV gave me my start in television back in 2010 as a political reporter, and returning now as General Manager is a privilege,” he said.

“NITV has always been an incubator of talented journalists and storytellers and is today investing more than ever in original First Nations programming, working with the First Nations media sector across the country.

“I’m excited to work alongside such incredible people – a team that continues to blaze a trail in truth-telling the stories that reflect the depth, diversity and strength of our communities. Together, we’ll build on NITV’s proud legacy and take it even more powerfully into the future.”

Denning-Orman said she looked forward to working with Bourchier “to share the vital work delivered by NITV with wider audiences across the entire network”.

“Dan brings a wealth of media experience, strong cultural knowledge, and a passion for championing First Nations voices — all deeply valuable as NITV enters this exciting new era,” she said.

SBS television director Kathryn Fink said the broadcaster was delighted to welcome Bourchier back.

” NITV has never been stronger, with prime-time audiences growing in a declining linear market, thriving digital platforms, a rich pipeline of First Nations content, and growing commercial revenue,” she said.

“Dan’s leadership will build on this momentum and take NITV to the next level, while ensuring its influence continues to be felt across the media landscape, elevating First Nations stories.”

Bourchier will commence in his role on September 29.