‘Journey Home, David Gulpilil’ to open Darwin International Film Festival

The Northern Territory premiere of Trisha Morton-Thomas and Maggie Miles’ documentary Journey Home, David Gulpilil, will raise the curtain on September’s Darwin International Film Festival (DIFF).

A Savage Films and Brindle Films production, the film offers a portrait of the Australian screen legend through the eyes of his community as a film crew records the intimate yet profound ceremony that laid Gulpilil’s spirit to rest on his Homeland, bearing witness to Yolŋu cultural practices that stretch back tens of thousands of years.

Hugh Jackman narrates the film – set to have its world premiere at this year’s Melbourne International Film Festival – with cultural storytelling by Danzal Baker aka ‘Baker Boy’. Journey Home, David Gulpilil had principal investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen Territory, VicScreen, Madman Entertainment, and National Indigenous Television, along with the support of Indigenous Business Australia (IBA).

Morton-Thomas and Miles produced the documentary with Rachel Clements, Gulpilil’s eldest son Jida Gulpilil and eldest grandson Lloyd Garrawurra, all of whom will be at the Deckchair Cinema screening on September 11. Other special guests confirmed to attend are executive producers Joyce Malakuya Malibirr (Gulpilil’s eldest niece), Peter Murrkiltja Guyula, Alfred Yangipuy Wanambi, and Witiyana Marika.

There will also be contributions from the next generation of Indigenous actors, dancers, singers, artists, and teachers, who join David Gulpilil’s family and the film team to share stories of his impact on them.

NT Tourism and Hospitality and Major Events Minister Marie-Clare Boothby said the DIFF opening night would bring together storytelling, culture, and community in a celebration of the Territory’s creatives.

“There’s something special about watching films while sitting under the stars at an outdoor cinema, and DIFF gives us a chance to celebrate those stories – including feature films from the NT, Australia and around the world,” she said.

“Our screen sector delivers real jobs, global exposure, and economic return for the NT, while supporting local talent, jobs, and homegrown productions – creating more opportunities for Territorians, and more reasons for visitors and producers to choose the Territory. This is our year of action, certainty, and security, and DIFF is a great example of what we can achieve when we support Territory talent and our screen industry.”

The announcement comes ahead of the full 2025 DIFF Program launch on Thursday, July 31, which will be followed by NT Premiere screening of Georgi M. Unkovski’s Sundance Film Festival Audience Award-winning drama DJ Ahmet.

This year’s line-up, set to be unveiled by DIFF festival manager Erin Lucas, will feature the usual mix of special guests, feature films, documentaries, shorts and special events spread across the 11 days, five venues and 35 sessions. As part of the launch, Screen Territory director Jennie Hughes will give a glimpse of the guest list for this year’s NT Screen Summit, which will take place on September 20 and 21.

For more information about this year’s DIFF, visit the website.