Julia Gardell, Hugo Weaving, Arlo Green join Orla Doyle’s ‘Hold Still’ in New Zealand

The shores of New Zealand’s Lake Wakatipu will be the backdrop for a new erotic thriller, starring Julia Gardell, Hugo Weaving, Arlo Green, Elizabeth Hawthorne, and Brit O’Rourke.

Filming is now underway across Glenorchy and Queenstown on Orla Doyle’s directorial debut Hold Still, which marks the second production from indie collective Seymour Pictures.

Gardell, who appeared in the company’s previous production Two Ugly People, stars as Claire, a young photographer haunted by a premonition of her own death, who arrives at an isolated artist’s residency in New Zealand. It is there that she falls for a reclusive deer hunter (Green), but as the lines between desire and dread blur before her lens, she begins to suspect that fate brought her here for a reason, one she may not survive.

Orla Doyle.

Doyle wrote the script and is producing alongside Gardell, Peter Skinner, and Kaitlyn McMurtry. Casting for the feature was led by Danny Long Casting, with additional ensemble roles filled by Bree Peters, Wesley Dowdell, Claire Waldron, Monish Anand, and David Ciurlionis.

The creative team includes cinematographer Adric Watson, production designer Emily Janz, editor Danielle Boesenberg, costume designer Joanna Mae Park, and sound designer Joe Mount. Post-production will be conducted in Sydney through Xenon Post.

Doyle, who wrote and directed the 2022 web drama Sirens, described bringing Hold Still to life as a “complete dream come true”.

“I’ve been so fortunate that Glenorchy and its atmosphere-drenched surroundings have served as inspiration for this story from the very beginning, so to be here now surrounded by such a high calibre of talent, and all the friends and supporters we’ve made along the way, is truly an honour,” she said.